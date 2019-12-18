Hundreds of Christmas presents donated to gift appeal in Luton

A Christmas present appeal campaign in Luton has raised over 100 presents for vulnerable children.

The appeal, organised by the Lewsey Residents Association, saw local schools, businesses and the community help provide the under privileged and vulnerable children with festive gifts. The presents will be distributed by Luton Foodbank.

A Christmas present appeal campaign in Luton has raised over 100 presents

Frank Wong , spokesman for Lewsey Residents Association was delighted with the overwhelming support and generous donations, he said: “This is the second year of our Christmas Present Appeal, once again we would like thank everyone for their vital support and goodwill.

“We would like to give a special thank you to Miss S Pollard, her staff, parents and pupils of Southfield Primary School for their kindness and generosity.

“Every gift no matter how big or small will put a smile for those vulnerable children in our society.

“Christmas is a time for giving and we are campaigning all year round, we don’t just stop at the end of the year so we would ask anyone, local businesses and members of the community to get in touch to support and donate to our Christmas Present Appeal.

A Christmas present appeal campaign in Luton has raised over 100 presents

“It’s really hard to be a child on Christmas morning who doesn’t receive a present.

“We collect various gifts for a wide range of ages, as well as gifts we also received a lot of female sanitary products this year.

“We also reduced our carbon footprint this year, an electrical wholesaler provided several pallets of new parcel boxes for the packaging that was originally destined for the crusher.

“This helps the business recycle their waste and we can reuse the packaging instead of purchasing parcel boxes, as a result we can use the extra money to buy new toys for the children.”

A Christmas present appeal campaign in Luton has raised over 100 presents

To make a donation call the Lewsey Residents Association on 07920 543173 or email: LewseyTara@gmail.com.