Hundreds of kilos of frozen chicken dumped in Hertfordshire village bordering Luton

Hundreds of kilograms of frozen chicken was dumped at the side of a road in North Hertfordshire bordering Luton.

The portions, which North Herts Council say were on a commercial scale, were left at the side of the road in Offley, which borders Luton, on several occasions.

Packaged in red plastic and green cardboard trays, the chicken was dumped on a grass verge, with the last lot thrown into an abandoned caravan.

Councillor Amy Allen, Executive Member for Waste and Recycling, said: “We are working hard to catch whoever did this. Not only is it disgusting to see, but the defrosting chicken is creating a horrific smell and attracting vermin.”

She added: “As it’s near the Luton border we are working closely with our partners including the police to investigate, and believe a white Mercedes Sprinter van may have been involved on at least one occasion.

“We treat fly-tipping very seriously and will prosecute those responsible.”