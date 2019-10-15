Hundreds of mourners turn out for well-loved Luton traveller
The funeral of Chap Doran, who had settled in Luton, was held in Kettering today (Tuesday, October 15).
Hundreds of mourners attended the service at St Edward's Roman Catholic Church in The Grove, facing London Road. Northamptonshire Police had warned motorists earlier that there would be disruption to St Mary's Road, Bowling Green Road, Northampton Road and Gipsy Lane between 11am and 1pm. The mourners walked with Chap's coffin up to Warren Hill crematorium.
1. Chap's coffin was pulled on this traditional four-wheeler wagon
Geoff and Dani, who were looking after the horse pulling the wagon, said although they themselves are not travellers, they love the community. Geoff said: "They are not what people think, They're a fantastic group of people."