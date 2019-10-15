The funeral of Chap Doran

Hundreds of mourners turn out for well-loved Luton traveller

The funeral of Chap Doran, who had settled in Luton, was held in Kettering today (Tuesday, October 15).

Hundreds of mourners attended the service at St Edward's Roman Catholic Church in The Grove, facing London Road. Northamptonshire Police had warned motorists earlier that there would be disruption to St Mary's Road, Bowling Green Road, Northampton Road and Gipsy Lane between 11am and 1pm. The mourners walked with Chap's coffin up to Warren Hill crematorium.

Geoff and Dani, who were looking after the horse pulling the wagon, said although they themselves are not travellers, they love the community. Geoff said: "They are not what people think, They're a fantastic group of people."

1. Chap's coffin was pulled on this traditional four-wheeler wagon

Geoff and Dani, who were looking after the horse pulling the wagon, said although they themselves are not travellers, they love the community. Geoff said: "They are not what people think, They're a fantastic group of people."
Alison Bagley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Mourners had travelled from as far as Australia and America to attend the funeral

2. There were lots of floral tributes to Chap Doran

Mourners had travelled from as far as Australia and America to attend the funeral
Alison Bagley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Michael Maguire, 72, said he had known Chap for over 60 years and said he was a very well respected and loved man who had settled in Luton

3. The coffin was painted the colours of the Irish flag

Michael Maguire, 72, said he had known Chap for over 60 years and said he was a very well respected and loved man who had settled in Luton
Alison Bagley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
There was lots of Irish music and dancing

4. Irish dancers accompanied danced with the procession

There was lots of Irish music and dancing
Alison Bagley
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3