Hundreds of people enjoy African books, Art and Craft Fest in Luton

Over 400 people attended an event in Luton on Saturday to encourage the community to support black authors, creatives and artists.

Dee Bailey, of Simply Deez Events, organised The Black Bookcase - Luton African Books, Arts and Craft Fest 2019 at Luton Sixth Form College, to inspire the next generation.

The Black Bookcase - African Books, Arts and Craft Fest 2019

Creative fusion chef and motivational speaker Patti Sloley, poet and self-love enthusiast Tene Edwards, photographer and gateway women facilitator Yvonne John, and primary school teacher Natalie Wedderburn were among a group of inspiring authors that took part in the free event.

Dee said: “There were 25 African/Caribbean authors, four publishers, three booksellers and 45 exhibitors, we also had writing and mosaic workshops.

“The Black Bookcase - Luton African Books Arts & Craft Fest 2019 was an absolute triumph, I am still overwhelmed by the love and support shown with over 400 attendees!

“My goal/aim was to bring young and old people together to celebrate our successes and plant seeds in others to show that they can do the same.. Authors, publishers, entrepreneurs as young as 10 shared on the day. People came from as far as Birmingham, London, High Wycombe, Northampton to witness this launch.

Dee and Joyce at The Black Bookcase launch event

“A highlight for me was Jeremy and Leah Salmon with their six children, they are both authors and now have a publishing company called SalmonHall Publishers. Two of their children have written books and one has her own baking business! All under 14 amazing!

“This was a very positive event for the African/Caribbean community and will be back again next year bigger and better!”

Dee has been nominated for an award at the National Diversity Awards for her work in the community, she has been put forward for the Positive Role Model award.

Voting for the awards closes on Friday, May 31, to vote for Dee visit: https://nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/nominate/22414/.