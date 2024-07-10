Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nearly 300 people came together at a cricket ground in Luton at the weekend to celebrate Kenyan culture and community through sport.

At Luton Town and Indians Cricket Club on Saturday (July 6), families from Luton, Dunstable & Surrounding Kenyan Community Forum (LDSKCF) got stuck in with some friendly competition at the forum’s annual sports day.

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bav Shah, who has family ties to Kenya, met adults and children as they took part in a tug of war as well as egg and spoon, and sack races.

Sally Kimondo, chairlady of LDSKCF and Dunstable deputy mayor, said: “The events are important as they bring people together, people of all ages and backgrounds together, building connections and relationships.

All the fun at the cricket ground for the sports day event. Picture: Tony Margiocchi