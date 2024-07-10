Hundreds of people in Luton enjoy family sport day at Kenyan event
At Luton Town and Indians Cricket Club on Saturday (July 6), families from Luton, Dunstable & Surrounding Kenyan Community Forum (LDSKCF) got stuck in with some friendly competition at the forum’s annual sports day.
The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bav Shah, who has family ties to Kenya, met adults and children as they took part in a tug of war as well as egg and spoon, and sack races.
Sally Kimondo, chairlady of LDSKCF and Dunstable deputy mayor, said: “The events are important as they bring people together, people of all ages and backgrounds together, building connections and relationships.
Sally added: “We are passing onto the next generation how we do things as a united family, without any discrimination whilst reminding them of their identity by celebrating Kenya - the love of their homeland, a love for the UK and for one another.”