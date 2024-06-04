Hundreds of poppies knitted in Luton as part of D-Day anniversary display

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over 300 poppies have been knitted by people living in Luton to form part of an impressive yarn display commemorating the D-Day Landings.

Residents in Popes Court, an apartment complex for those over 55 years old on Old Bedford Road, have been busy knitting soldiers, sailors, RAF officers and tanks to recreate a scene from the D-Day Landings, which happened on the beaches of Normandy 80 years ago this week.

On Thursday, June 6, it will be eight decades since Operation Overload began – when Allied Forces mounted a huge invasion of Nazi-occupied France that changed the course of the Second World War in their favour.

On the morning of June 6 1944, tens of thousands of soldiers crossed the Channel, arriving on the beaches of Normandy on their mission to liberate northwest Europe.

The display at Popes Court. Picture: Luke Jones

Jane Angell, 65, and Chrissy Gore, 73, organised the knitted scene, drafting in help from across Luton with churches and other groups helping to complete the commemorative piece.

Jane explained: “We wanted to remember the guys, whose average age was 18 to 20, who went over the English Channel to Normandy to kick this campaign off to end the Second World War. They were lads that probably couldn't even swim. Some of them didn't survive, they didn't come off the landing crafts, so what we wanted to do with what we have put together was to remember those boys.”

She added: “These boys going on the landing crafts were lambs to the slaughter."

As part of the display, different coloured yarn was used to represent peace, those in the Commonwealth who served, and the animals that gave their lives.

Hundreds of poppies were knitted for the display. Picture: Luke Jones

Chrissy added: “Every family had a person die during the war: uncles, nieces, nephews, parents. So this is to say thank you to them. And predominantly in the D-Day Landings because a lot of those boys never got those landing crafts. If they did get on the beaches, they were blown apart.”