Hundreds raised for Rett UK at Luton's first Rett Reindeer Run

Luton's first Reindeer Run for Rett UK has been hailed a success as runners helped to raised over £1,500 for the charity.

Over 45 runners, kitted out in their reindeer antlers, headed to Wardown Park in Luton, on Sunday, December 1, to take part in the 5km around the park.

Rett Reindeer Run at Wardown Park

Rett UK provides life-changing support to families affected by the neurological disorder, Rett Syndrome, across the UK.

Rob Adamek, deputy chief executive at Rett UK, said: “The event was a success for us as we had over 45 people running around Wardown Park raising awareness for a great cause.

"The runners have raised over £1,500 so far and some of the sponsorship money is still coming in."

"The fundraising and sponsorship raised from events like the Reindeer Run are absolutely vital so we can provide family-support services, activities and events at a local, regional and national level as well as promote, support and encourage research into new therapies and treatments for Rett syndrome.”

Rett Reindeer Run at Wardown Park

Rett syndrome is a rare genetic disorder affecting mostly females and some males, it is the second most common cause of severe disability in females.

It has a wide range of characteristics including the loss of speech, the ability to walk and purposeful use of hands. People with Rett syndrome need 24/7 care for the rest of their lives.

For more information visit: www.rettuk.org.

Rett Reindeer Run at Wardown Park