Hunt for teen robbers after man threatened with knife in Dunstable

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for witnesses after the attack amid concerns the young teenagers might strike again.

The incident took place on Thursday 26 May at 8.35pm on Dunstable High Street, near the Little Theatre, heading in the direction of the town centre. The suspects are described by the victim as two boys aged between 13 and 15-years old One of them was riding a green bicycle with the other sitting on the handlebars.

Police are appealing for witnesses

PC Stuart King, investigating the crime, said: “This was a frightening incident, and we will do all we can to find these boys and prevent anything like this happening to anyone else.