Hunt is on for female drug dealer with links to Luton, who skipped bail

Luton police have joined forces with police in Swindon to track a woman with links to the town who has skipped bail after pleading guilty to drugs charges.

Emily MacArthur had pleaded guilty to supplying controlled drug spice into prisons and importing class A drugs from Jamaica.

MacArthur, 31, from Trowbridge, Wiltshire, was last seen in February in Bristol. She was on bail for the offences and failed to attend Swindon Crown Court on 27 April. A court warrant was issued for her arrest.

Her former boyfriend Dennis Obasi, 27, who is remanded in custody, appeared at Swindon Crown Court last week (29 September) and is due to be sentenced this month for conspiring with MacArthur to supply drugs into prisons, as well as other offences.

MacArthur has previously been based in Bristol, Frome and Trowbridge. She is also known to regularly visit London and Luton.

DCI Charlotte Tucker from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit said: “Emily MacArthur has admitted conspiring with Obasi to supply substantial amounts of spice into prisons, including HMP Peterborough where he was imprisoned and HMP Bristol.

Emily MacArthur

“The pair were arrested at a flat in Trowbridge which was essentially being used as a factory to produce spice and send fake confidential legal letters soaked in the substance to prisoners. More than £50,000 worth of spice powder, 100-plus pieces of paper soaked in the drug, fake legal stamps, piles of envelopes and further letters were found.

“Obasi is set to be sentenced this month for his offences.”

MacArthur has also pleaded guilty to importing cocaine from Jamaica.

She is described as a white woman, 5ft 2 inches tall, large build, who when last seen had long black hair, though in the past she has dyed her hair blonde.

She has several tattoos, including a swallow, heart and flower on her left wrist; a frog, lilies and the wording ‘Live through this’ on her right arm; an anchor on her back; a skull and flower on the right hand side of her chest; a peacock on her right leg; and a symbol on her right foot.