“I couldn’t even walk”: Thousands raised for Dunstable woman’s recovery

Zoe, Angel and Lisa. Picture: Zoe Godden

A woman from Dunstable has thanked her friends for raising thousands of pounds to help her recovery.

​Angel Harrison, 23, has Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) – a condition where people experience neurological symptoms like weakness, movement problems, seizures, or sensory issues.

Doctors had thought she had suffered a stroke when she turned up at the hospital unable to use her legs after a seizure.

She explained: “I couldn’t even walk… I went from being hyperactive to not even being able to wiggle my toes.”

Angel and her family were discharged and given the devastating news that she had FND – something none of them had ever heard of.

After being left to use a wheelchair and having to leave her job as a support worker, Angel hid herself away.

She said: “It makes you feel like you’re going insane… people say it’s all in your head. I masked it for so long, I didn’t tell anyone…”

The condition had taken away her independence, career and social life. However, when she opened up about her situation and began seeking ways to fight back, she started to regain hope.

This came in the form of Apex Neuro in Macclesfield, a rehabilitation centre.

After just three hours using the innovative therapy, Angel could stand again.

But to be able to get more help from the centre, she needed funds to get treatment.

That’s where her friend, Zoe Godden came in.

Zoe decided to take on the challenge of walking from Hemel Hempstead to Manchester to raise money for Angel.

The mum-of-two said: “Before Angel, I had never heard of FND… and then the more I researched, I realised it’s actually not that rare.

“Can you imagine waking up one morning and not being able to use your legs?”

What had started out as a late-night idea from Zoe wracking her brain about ways to support her friend soon turned into an organised walk, with Zoe’s sister agreeing to join her on her trek.

The women started from the town and had a few (unintentional) detours along the way.

While they walked along towpaths and main roads, Zoe talked to strangers and told them about Angel and FND while holding her trusty donation bucket.

She said: “Every step of the way, I was just very, very thankful that I could even do that.

“We were speaking to so many people along the way, and the number of people that we spoke to that had never heard of FND that now know about it, that was amazing.”

As the pair approached Rugby, the pain started for Lisa, whose Achilles tendon had torn while walking. At around 70 miles in, they were forced to stop and rest - under the doctor’s orders.

This left Zoe heartbroken and upset about not making it to the finish line in Manchester.

But the community rallied around her, and over 300 miles were walked by friends, family, and strangers - all to raise enough money for Angel.

“Lisa and I are very stubborn and didn't want to give in, because of what the cause is, and because of the amount of awareness we're raising.

“I said to Angel that the only way that I'm coming home is if the community gets behind us. I put a video up, explained the situation, and asked for help.

“The number of people out walking for Angel is incredible.”

More than £6,000 has been donated to go towards Angel’s treatment at the Apex Neuro centre.

Angel said: “I’m really proud of the girls… the community has been amazing. The funds are life-changing for me and for other FND sufferers.”

She hopes to use her experience to build local support groups and campaigns to improve training and understanding within the NHS, schools, and communities about the condition. Her advice to others with FND: “Speak up, don’t hide away, spread awareness, and don’t be belittled.”

And she gave this message to her friend: “Zoe, I love you absolutely millions, and I’m so thankful.”

​You can click here to donate to her fundraiser.