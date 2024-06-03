Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A brave Barton mother and a group of Angel Mums – women who’ve lost children to brain cancer – have just completed their first challenge to raise funds for the Tessa Jowell Centres of Excellence for Children, dedicated to transforming outcomes for young people diagnosed with the condition.

Louise Fox, whose adored son George died in 2022 after being diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma multiforme a year earlier, climbed Snowdon in May – the first of the fundraising Earth, Wind and Fire challenges.

‘Wind’ will entail wing-walking in July and the grand finale ‘Fire’ encompasses a fire walk in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avon training manager Louise and her builder husband Matt gave up their jobs to spend precious time with their terminally ill 13-year-old son, nicknamed Gorgeous George.

A group of Angel Mums pose for a picture during their Snowdon climb to raise funds for the Tessa Jowell Centres of Excellence for Children

Louise describes him as a “bright, inquisitive, middle child – a really kind and mature boy with an ability to empathise way beyond his age.”

She created Angel Mums after he died.

She explains: “I knew I wanted to fundraise while raising awareness and making a difference in George’s name. And I could see other mums, who’d been through similar heartbreak, doing the same.

“There were all these strong, incredible women who were going through the unthinkable, yet trying to change the outcome for others. I felt together we could be stronger and make more of an impact, so that we could not be ignored.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group of eight Angel Mums set out to climb Mount Snowdon - the first of three challenges in their Earth, Wind and Fire 2024 fundraiser

Louise set up a Facebook group and started reaching out to bereaved mums personally.

She decided to organise a skydive: “It needed to be something that scared us and I was terrified of heights, as were a lot of the other mums. I’d shared the idea with the Tessa Jowell Foundation and they were so supportive and wanted to help.”

In October last year the first eight Angel Mums completed their Sky Dive challenge and raised £78,000 for the Foundation, to help with the launch of their Centres of Excellence programme for children with brain tumours.

Louise says it’s been immensely important to her to have the support of these Angel Mums: “They know the path I’m walking. It means the world to be able to share my feelings without judgment and to feel that together we can make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pausing for breath during the Snowdon climb - from left: Tessa Jowell Foundation creator Jess Mills, daughter of late MP Baroness Jowell who died of cancer, the Foundation's head of fundraising and development Racheal Bird and Angel Mums creator Louise Fox, whose son George died of a brain tumour in 2022

"Our motto is ‘From pain comes hope.’ That’s what we want – hope of better outcomes for other children with brain tumours. We hope in the future other parents won’t face the same devastation.”

Louise describes the money they’re raising is “a dip in the ocean of what’s needed.”

But she adds: “If we can help raise standards, together with the experience and options for children now and in the future, we know we are creating the best legacy for our children who so desperately wanted to be here.

"George wanted to be an architect and have golden retrievers. He was such a kind, loving boy. We miss him so much it's truly unbearable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise often walks to George’s memorial bench, situated at the top of Barton Springs – a favourite family ramble. She says it really helped her prepare for climbing Snowdon: “And it helps me feel connected to my son.

“Each day we wake without him is excruciatingly painful. Our lives have changed so much. Where we used to go on family walks, our little boy now has a memorial bench. It's so difficult to even process.”

The Snowdon ascent was a big challenge on a boiling hot day for the 16 participants. But as Louise says, this group of Angel Mums is totally committed and won’t give up: “We are spurred on by our children, we saw the pain and brutality of the treatment they went through.

"The unthinkable has happened to us all and we want to stop this happening to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We appreciate any help at all – any amount, big or small. And we read every single lovely message accompanying a donation.”

Sadly Angel Mums numbers are on the rise – there are now 25 in the group.

So far Louise and her amazing army of supporters have raised more than £100,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

She and her Angel Mums have raised £78,000 for the Tessa Jowell Foundation and her husband collected more than £20,000 for the organisation from his ‘Chase the sun’ bike ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple also gave a substantial donation to the Foundation’s Centre of Excellence for Children from the remaining amount in George’s GoFundMe appeal.

Visit www.justgiving.com/page/angelmums2024 if you’d like to help.

Brain cancer is currently the UK’s biggest cancer killer of children.

The Foundation’s head of fundraising and development, Racheal Bird, says: “Our mission is that every child diagnosed with a brain tumour not only survives, but thrives beyond their diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will focus on driving innovation and improvements in every hospital in the UK in a targeted way.”

And she paid tribute to the Angel Mums, calling them an extraordinary group: “Each has lost a beloved child to brain cancer and in spite of the devastation, they are channelling their pain and eternal love into a force for change.

"Following on from their incredibly successful skydive last year, they’re now taking on another daring challenge for their 2024 fundraising – the Earth, Wind and Fire event.”