“I just couldn’t stay quiet anymore”: Northall man’s 'peace flags' torn down

A man living in Northall has been left “saddened but not surprised” after the ‘peace flags’ he put up were torn down.

​John Parker said he had decided to make a peaceful statement about inclusivity and unity after noticing a number of Union flags displayed on telegraph poles on the way into the hamlet.

The 69-year-old said: “It gives a message to some people that perhaps they’re not welcome, even those who might be third or fourth generation immigrants. It’s almost as if British values are being hijacked into something protective and nationalistic, and that damages us all.”

This summer, people placed Union flags and the St George’s Cross on lampposts, bridges, flyovers, and some painted them on roundabouts as part of what has been named Operation Raise the Colours. Supporters say the flags are a show of national pride, unity, and patriotism, while others believed there are perceived links to nationalism and anti-immigration sentiment.

Flags in Northall, and John's flags. Picture: John Parker

In response to the flags, John placed some of his own, including a United Nations flag, Palestinian flag, Israeli flag, Ukrainian flag, and a rainbow peace flag.

He says some people showed their support – but that shortly after the flags were torn down.

He said: “I was saddened but not surprised that my flags were torn down. I just wanted to show that we can be British and inclusive at the same time.”

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “The Union Flag and the Cross of St George symbolise our national pride and when flown safely and appropriately, they help create and encourage a strong sense of community and togetherness – not forgetting, being flown in support of many sporting events, including the recent Women's Rugby World Cup. We support free expression – including the flying of flags from private homes or property.

“For now, the council will be leaving those flags which are not causing any danger or harm to the public. For obvious reasons, we would ask people to refrain from hanging or painting flags where they may cause highway safety risks such as reduced visibility or distractions for motorists or pedestrians, and we will be removing those that do cause a danger.”

​But John says he will put up his own flags again: “This isn’t about favouring one group over another. It’s about saying we can be British and inclusive at the same time.

​“Against whom is it antagonistic? I’m not fighting anyone. I’m just trying to help everybody feel welcome. I’ve always had an interest in justice, equality and fairness — and I just couldn’t stay quiet anymore.”