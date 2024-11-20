I spent the day with Luton Airport’s police dogs and loved every second of it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Our reporter, Oliva Preston, spent the day with Bedfordshire Police’s dog unit at Luton Airport to see how dogs and people work together to keep the terminal safe.

You’ve seen them working while you are walking through the airport to board a flight to some sunny destination. But there’s a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to sniffer dogs.

When I arrived at the airport police station, the team was already deployed for Project Servator – an ongoing operation to disrupt criminal activity and be a reassuring presence for the public.

While officers chatted with travellers and dealt with someone trying to take a knife through security, I met Police Staff Andy Parker, who has been working for the force for 43 years.

Chip with his laser focus on his handler. Picture: Olivia Preston

I knew it would be a good day at work when I peered around one of the dog van doors to see three furry faces staring back at me.

Chip, Toby and Wizz were sitting in the back of the van eager to get their paws on the ground and start sniffing all the different smells that come into the airport.

On the right was Wizz, a Labrador puppy, who while currently ‘green’ (untrained) is getting ready to become a body scanning dog – smelling people as they arrive in the terminal for things like drugs and cash. He could not stop his whole body from wiggling when he stretched his legs and ran around.

These PDs are not like your average dogs – well, not like mine anyway. As you would expect they are alert, focussed and very well-behaved.

Armed officers and PD Chip. Picture: Adam Proctor

We followed the van to the terminal entrance and went with Andy and Chip on their route.

Andy’s dog is a six-year-old Cocker Spaniel who started out life in a small flat in Brighton. His owners took him to a rescue centre as a puppy since they couldn’t look after him.

His life changed when Bedfordshire Police bought him and he started his training to find explosives with his powerful nose. Despite not having the best start in life, Chip’s now worth over £6,000 – not that anyone could sell that gorgeous face!

Dogs have their own handler and are only licensed to them, not other officers. If you have one dog, you can’t go and use another for a shift. You stay with your dog to make sure you know everything about them and are always making sure they do the best job they can.

Andy said: “It takes about nine weeks to do the basic training until they are licensed. Every year, they are required to do 100 hours of training, by someone other than me.”

The dogs go to a regional school to sharpen their skills and make sure they are still performing as well as they can.

Being play-driven (like playing with a tennis ball) and food-driven is essential to the job and a trait that the dog has to have to make sure it performs well.

Andy added: “Dogs have only got one chance.”

As Andy, Chip and I walked into Departures, Wizz waited patiently for his handler to take him for some much-needed socialisation around what could feel like an overwhelming environment.

It’s serious business training these dogs, or even getting them ready as puppies to attempt to enter this serious security world. If Wizz isn’t obedient or if he struggles with recall, he’s not the right fit and the search will continue for the correct dog to do the job. For now, Wizz seems promising.

Chip, the explosives search dog, is a fan of the ball, with his eyes wide when Andy dips his hand into his pocket. The airport’s biggest threat is terrorism and Chip is one of many barriers in place to stop people from taking dangerous chemicals and materials into the terminal or aircraft.

The armed police officers in the airport can be seen floating around the dog handlers for any sign that the dog has picked up on any indication of explosive devices.

I always get nervous around the officers with guns, so I asked them what sort of reaction they get from passengers.

One said: “The general response is that people usually like to see us, a reassuring visible deterrent.”

With one gun in their hands and another on their hip, it makes a lot of sense why these officers can be seen walking around the terminal.

Qualified police officers can apply for AFO (authorised firearms officer) roles after their two-year probation period and do training to upskill for that new position.

Chip did his rounds of smelling bags and people sitting on benches waiting to journey through security, then moved into the shops and restaurants in the departures area of the airport.

He got a mixed reaction: some people nodding to Andy and Chip, others smiling, and a small minority turning their faces up at a dog sniffing by their feet.

He did take the opportunity to get a bite of a pastry left on the floor – he may be a police dog, but he is still a dog.

We came across some clothes and a bag discarded by the side of the check-in desk. I assumed that this traveller had gone over their baggage allowance and had to decide what swimsuits to sacrifice. But that’s just my untrained eye. It’s down to Chip and his masterful nose to sniff out exactly what this pile is, and if it is dangerous.

Moving to the back of the terminal, Andy showed me how they make sure the dogs don’t get bored and stop looking for what they are supposed to.

Andy placed a vial with a scent Chip is trained to recognise as an explosive chemical.

Just as he did outside on some training equipment, Chip stopped at different intervals along the wall and then scampered off to the corner with the special smell. With his eyes fixed in position and his whole body wagging, he waited by the vial until Andy pressed his clicker. He sprang into the air and ran across the floor to get that all-important tennis ball.

And that’s the amazing part, all he wants is to chew this fluorescent ball in return for keeping the airport, its passengers and staff safe.

Whenever I see dogs at the airport, I usually smile at them and know that they have very important jobs to do so they cannot be touched.

Andy showed me that this rule can be broken now and again when children wave and say ‘Doggy’ as they come up to Chip. “Just stroke him on his head,” Andy said to one young girl desperate to meet the Spaniel.

The dogs don’t spend hours at a time sniffing around the terminal - they have short stints to make sure they don’t get nasal fatigue (yes, it is a real thing!).

It was interesting hearing how Andy, although he has retired, still works as a Bedfordshire Police dog handler, and keeps all his old dogs. He started off with German Shepherds and has had more than a dozen dogs during his handling career.

When I asked where the last one is now, he told me: “Probably sleeping under my wife’s desk at home.”

Andy keeps Chip in a kennel near his home and takes him from there for a walk, feeds him, then heads to the airport, then back to the kennels – and repeats that every day he works. Handlers do get an allowance for the upkeep of the dog.

Dog handling is a consuming job, requiring devotion from both the dog and handler. But speaking to Andy, I can tell just how rewarding it is – after all Andy has been doing this for over 20 years.

I asked Andy what his favourite part of the job was, “I get to work with animals all day.”

And the worst part is, “I have to work with people too.”

Aside from officers who look after the dogs, I was intrigued by the comparison of the airport being like a mini town with all the crime that you would come across in the ‘outside world’.

I sat down with PCs Nigel Reynolds and Rich Adams who are stationed at the airport.

They both started elsewhere in the county and moved to the terminal after years of experience in the field. They said that this was vital before coming to the airport.

Nigel explained: “You need the experience as an officer first because this is a unique role – community policing and response.”

From sitting in their office it was clear they had a strong sense of teamwork. Rich added: “You learn on the job with your colleagues.”

From shoplifting and thefts to money laundering and carrying weapons, the officers are tasked with some interesting albeit difficult situations that require tact and respect to keep everyone safe.

For example, some passengers don’t know the rules, like one man from earlier in the day who had tried to take a knife with him in his hand luggage. Travel restrictions on his way into the UK meant that his departing destination allowed for the weapon, but he was stopped as he made his return home.

In the summer, the National Border Targeting Centre sent an alert to Luton Airport telling them that a wanted man in Lincolnshire was due to board a flight.

Just 40 minutes before the gate was due to open, officers checked CCTV to track the progress of 36-year-old Maksim Iliev through the airport.

He was wanted in connection with a vicious attack on a bar worker who died from his injuries in Boston in January.

This month, Iliev was sentenced to life with a minimum of 17 years in prison, while his partner, Katya Tsoneva, 35, was jailed for two years for assisting an offender.

The judge praised the quick response of the Luton team and Lincolnshire Police said: “Your swift actions on that day prevented a murderer fleeing justice and I suggest if he had got on that plane, we would be still trying to trace and bring him back to the UK to stand trial.”

Alerts are sent to airport control rooms about things like thefts to serious crimes, making sure the offenders are caught before they can board a flight.

Another responsibility for the officers is escorting people off of planes. I thought it was up to the police to determine if someone cannot fly, but that’s actually the captain's call. Police can take them off if they are breaking the law, but if not, it is down to the pilot to make that decision.

PC Rich added: “The best part is the varying nature of the job, and we have a really good team here. I think people are appreciative of our presence and will engage with the police.”

It was eye-opening to see what being a police officer is like here, but also interacting with the unsung heroes – the dogs.

If you are interested in a career in the police and becoming a dog handler, you can click here for more information.

Thank you to the team for having me and to Chip for having the softest head to pat.