“I stood there silently sobbing from humiliation”: Passenger with stoma bag shares ordeal at Luton Airport

A woman with a stoma bag has hit out at Luton airport after she said she was pulled over in security “like a criminal”.

Katy McLister was left sobbing in humiliation twice as she made her way through the terminal.

The 63-year-old, who has had a stoma bag for 30 years, was first stopped on June 30 while travelling to Ireland, when the airport’s new body scanners flagged something on her body. She explained to the officers that she had a stoma bag, hoping that would be enough.

She said: “They told me I had to show it.”

When she refused, Katy said she was taken aside and ordered to pull down her trousers and underwear.

She explained: “I was pulled immediately over to the side like a criminal. . . I had to reveal my scars and my stoma bag. I stood there silently sobbing from humiliation. They just kept saying, ‘we’re doing our job.’”

The experience left her shaken — but when she returned to Luton in August, she was equipped with a hidden disability lanyard and carried a doctor’s note explaining her condition. She hoped she would not be caught off guard again

But Katy explained: “Even with my letter, they asked me to show the bag again. It’s my intimate stuff. I shouldn’t have to expose myself just to travel.”

She is now calling for change as she believes people with stomas face “outrageous levels of scrutiny” at airports. She wants better training for staff and greater sensitivity.

“Nobody should be searched like a dog,” she said.

London Luton Airport has since apologised, saying staff are trained to support passengers with hidden disabilities and that a review is under way.

Clare Armstrong, the airport’s Head of Guest Experience, said: “We are very sorry to hear of Ms McLister’s experiences. We work closely with charities and advisory groups, including Colostomy UK, to better support passengers with hidden disabilities.”

The airport added that passengers can request to avoid body scanners, though this requires a full search that can be carried out in private if requested.

For Katy, the current security processes don’t make enough accommodations for people like her.

“I just want dignity,” she said. “Travel should not be this degrading.”