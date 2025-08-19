A Luton woman competing for the Miss Great Britain crown is using her platform to raise funds for charity and make people aware of a heart condition she lives with.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity Joyner, 21, is the current Miss Luton and will represent her hometown at the Miss Great Britain finals in October.

Her journey to the competition started after she lost her apprenticeship earlier in the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I lost my job, and I was looking for jobs everywhere, and I felt really down about myself. I thought that I needed something to do, a hobby to help myself.”

Trinity in her Miss Luton sash. Picture: Trinity Joyner

Days after she applied for the beauty pageant, she was selected as a finalist.

Each Miss GB contestant is required to fundraise to support the organisation's charities of the year: Cancer Research UK and A-Sisterhood.

Trinity decided to take part in Race For Life in honour of her niece Lily May, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour shortly before her first birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity, who now works as a school uniform shop assistant, said: “It was such a shock to the whole family. My sister had to quit her job to care for her. Lily’s still suffering every single day. That’s why I want to raise awareness and money.”

But for Trinity, deciding to challenge herself to both a 5k and a 10k run is something she once did not think would be possible.

In her teens, she was diagnosed with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS), a heart condition that very quickly increases her heart rate after getting up from sitting or lying down.

The condition once left her bedbound. “I genuinely thought I was going to die. I kept fainting, and I’d never even heard of POTS before. I remember searching, ‘Can I die from POTS?’ It was terrifying,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although she now manages her symptoms, she says the condition is widely misunderstood.

She explained: “People think you’re fit and healthy, but they don’t understand that some days you just can’t get out of bed. It’s like a hidden disability. If more people knew about it, they’d be diagnosed quicker.”

She has raised £440 for charity after doing both of her runs, but wants to smash her £1,000 target.

Trinity added: “This is about more than a competition. I want publicity for this to raise awareness, so others don’t feel as lost as I did. And if I can raise money along the way, then I feel like I’m doing something meaningful.

“I hope to inspire young women who have something similar or think they can’t do strenuous things.”

Click here to donate.