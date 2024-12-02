4 . Arthur Roe

Arthur Roe was a professional footballer for Luton Town and a member of the Footballers' Battalion of the Middlesex Regiment during World War I: Luton Town career Roe joined Luton Town at the start of the 1914–15 season. He played in matches for the club including against Aberdare Athletic on May 1, 1922 and Northampton Town on April 29, 1922.