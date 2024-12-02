The cracking pictures inlcude troops taking part in sporting events in Luton in 1917, Hatters retro from the 1920’s and a Police Gymkhana in 1923.
There’s also workers hard at it in the factories, stars of entertainment coming to town and plenty more as we look at life around town up to 1957.
1. The Jarrow marchers
The Jarrow marchers, headed by the Labour MP Ellen Wilkinson stop for a much needed sandwich near Luton on their way to Parliament to hand in a petition over growing unemployment and suffering across northern England. Pictured on 28th October 1936. Photo: Getty Images
2. Volunteer posties
Mrs K Foster takes over the job of a postal worker in Luton during World War II on 18th June 1940. She and the other volunteers wear armbands reading 'Post Office Postman' in the absence of uniforms. Photo: Getty Images
3. Royal Field Artillery sports day
Troops taking part in the obstacle race during the Royal Field Artillery sports at Luton on 21st July 1917. Photo: Getty Images
4. Arthur Roe
Arthur Roe was a professional footballer for Luton Town and a member of the Footballers' Battalion of the Middlesex Regiment during World War I: Luton Town career Roe joined Luton Town at the start of the 1914–15 season. He played in matches for the club including against Aberdare Athletic on May 1, 1922 and Northampton Town on April 29, 1922. Photo: Getty Images