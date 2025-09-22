I watched MK Dons Women for the first time against Luton and was pleasantly surprised by what the rivals fans did

Milton Keynes Dons Women are playing all their league games at stadium:mk this season, and I went to see them play for the first time on Sunday September 21 at home to Luton Town.

As a regular watcher of the club’s men’s team, and having reported on the club’s under-18s team when the likes of Dele Alli were coming through the academy, I felt a trip to see the Dons women’s team was long overdue.

It was not the first time I had seen women’s football in Milton Keynes - I have watched England play twice here and was in the crowd for the Women’s FA Cup Final in 2014, the last time the showpiece event was held away from Wembley Stadium.

The club currently play in the Women’s National League Division One South East, the fourth tier of the women’s domestic pyramid.

MK Dons Women in a team huddle prior to their match against Luton. Pic: CTF Photography

The small group of security staff provided a warm welcome, and with only three sections of the main stand open for this fixture, arrangements were more relaxed.

‘Sit anywhere’ the stewards said, as I tried to match seat number on ticket with correct seat.

There was no fan segregation either, with MK Dons and Luton fans mixed in together, with a united love for supporting the women’s game.

Before the match, a minute’s silence was observed in memory of Matt Beard, a women’s football coach who died suddenly at the age of 47 over the weekend.

The women’s team is being ‘fully integrated’ into club operations this season, and has a full-time coach for the first time in Stephen Healy.

Progress is clearly being made off the pitch, but it is taking more time for results to show this, on it.

The team were coming into this game off the back of their only win this season away at Actonians on September 14, and were the better side for large parts of a hard-fought contest.

Chances were at a premium although effort was there in abundance - captain Favour Omenazu particularly catching the eye with some strong work in midfield.

As I sat on the tunnel side in the chill of the shade, I found myself constantly looking at my usual spot for the men’s matches on the opposite side of the ground, glancing enviously at the empty seats in the September sunshine.

The atmosphere was much quieter, and it was unusual to be able to pick up some of what the players were saying to each other, even sat at the back of the stand.

You could certainly hear Simon - apparently known to anyone who watches MK Dons Women, he is a particularly passionate and vocal fan of the team.

‘He’s a lovely man, but at away games he attracts attention’, a lady sat next to me rather diplomatically put it.

On the pitch, the Dons succumbed to two late goals as they went down to another defeat, although they will have the chance to try and take some points off the Hatters, who sit just above them in the league, come the reverse fixture in March.

Women’s football is growing all the time, and it was great to experience for myself how that is happening right here in Milton Keynes.

