Artist Ed Smith was born and raised in Luton – and says it has “a lot of heart”

A Luton artist has transformed some of the town’s most memorable landmarks into striking posters.

Ed Smith, who was born and raised in Luton, has produced around 20 images so far, including the Curly Wurly Car Park, The Hat Factory, Wardown House Museum, Marsh Farm Flats, Wardown Suspension Bridge, Sundon Park Water Tower and more.

The idea for the posters came when he spotted a picture while on holiday in Cornwall.

Ed explained: “I was on holiday in Falmouth, Cornwall in the October half term, and there was a picture on the wall of a scene from the River Fal. It was in the style of one of those sort of early 20th century railway posters. I realised that I had seen scenes like that from other Towns, but never really from Luton, so I decided to make some showing some of our iconic Locations.

"A few years ago, I had taken a photo of the Curly Wurly Car Park at the back of the Mall - so I thought I'd make one of that. It's quite well known by Lutonians, usually because we remember being driven down it as kids - so I made the illustration and put it on my Twitter and it seemed to grab people's attention!”

Ed believes that Luton “has a lot of heart and a lot of iconic places that mean things to people.”

He added: "I'm planning on doing a whole series of the pubs in Luton, and will be doing Jansel House in Stopsley, Hart Hill Water Tower, Luton Central Mosque, something to do with the airport and hopefully Kenilworth Road soon too. There's no shortage of inspiration, and the good people of Twitter have been making some excellent suggestions too.

"A lot of people care very deeply about Luton, and like to see it represented in a positive way, and that's what I've been trying to capture. As it says on the side of the Hat Factory - "If You Can Dream It You Must Do It.”

Ed says the reaction to his illustrations have been “overwhelming”.

“I've had so many encouraging messages, and taken quite a few orders too which was a nice surprise. It feels really good to have created something that sparks a happy memory, or a feeling of nostalgia, optimism or hope. I think maybe the illustrations have given people an opportunity to see the locations through a new lens. I'd really like to thank everyone who's supported me with the illustrations,” he said

Ed now offers his designs to buy, you can view the available pieces on his website.

1. The 'Curly Wurly Car Park' The 'Curly Wurly Car Park' poster is one of Ed's favourites

2. Kingsway Straw Hatter Coin-Op Laundry Ed has created around 20 posters so far

3. Sundon Park Water Tower According to Ed, there is "no shortage of inspiration"

4. The Marsh Farm Flats Ed receives suggestions for places via Twitter