If you've been a victim of crime in Bedfordshire, you could get a call from a senior police officer

Bedfordshire Police’s senior officers will personally contact those who have fallen victim to crime in the county.

The move is part of a bid to improve service standards by getting individual feedback.

From the start of June, Chief Constable Garry Forsyth and other senior officers have committed to calling a small number of randomly selected people each month, to listen to their experiences of Bedfordshire Police.

Detective Chief Inspector Marie Gresswell, the force’s lead on victim care, said: “The aim of these random follow-up calls is to better understand how people feel about the service they’ve received, and for our senior officers to hear how we are doing first-hand.

“We already undertake satisfaction surveys and know we don’t always get it exactly right, but having our senior leaders pick up the phone and make that call to listen to those who needed our help at the worst time in their lives, will allow us to do more to ensure we improve our response to victims of all crime types.

“Our Victim and Witness Engagement Board is in the process of implementing a number of other positive actions, including developing an online portal for victims and witnesses to access useful information to assist them in their particular situation, and introducing feedback postcards for child victims of crime to let us know how they feel.