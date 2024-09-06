In pictures: 14 Luton roads with ‘poor parking’ stopping fire engines from getting to life-threatening emergencies

The service issued a warning after recent incidents in Luton, with people parking on double yellow lines and blocking the roads.

Station Commander Rob Davis said: "While recent incidents have not been serious, another occasion that may not be the case and it could mean the difference between life and death."

He explained: "Whilst our fire engines are getting more compact, our plea is to not park inconsiderately as it not only causes unnecessary obstructions and frustrations to other motorists, but it can also make it difficult for all emergency services to access certain areas when responding to 999 calls."

We have put together a list of all the ‘troublesome’ streets in the town:

1 . Copenhagen Close This road in Marsh Farm was highlighted as one of 14 streets in the town that fire engines struggle to drive through Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Frederick Street Do you live along here? Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Selbourne Road This long streets runs parallel to the train lines, but the fire service says it cannot always drive down it easily when responding to incidents. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Connaught Road Residents along this Maidenhall street are asked to park considerately to help Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service respond to calls. Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales