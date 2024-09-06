An example of poor parking in the town. Picture: Luton Community Fire Stationplaceholder image
In pictures: 14 Luton roads with ‘poor parking’ stopping fire engines from getting to life-threatening emergencies

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 15:14 BST
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned drivers that poor parking means fire engines can’t get down roads to get to potentially life-threatening emergencies.

The service issued a warning after recent incidents in Luton, with people parking on double yellow lines and blocking the roads.

Station Commander Rob Davis said: "While recent incidents have not been serious, another occasion that may not be the case and it could mean the difference between life and death."

He explained: "Whilst our fire engines are getting more compact, our plea is to not park inconsiderately as it not only causes unnecessary obstructions and frustrations to other motorists, but it can also make it difficult for all emergency services to access certain areas when responding to 999 calls."

We have put together a list of all the ‘troublesome’ streets in the town:

This road in Marsh Farm was highlighted as one of 14 streets in the town that fire engines struggle to drive through

1. Copenhagen Close

This road in Marsh Farm was highlighted as one of 14 streets in the town that fire engines struggle to drive through Photo: Google Maps

Do you live along here?

2. Frederick Street

Do you live along here? Photo: Google Maps

This long streets runs parallel to the train lines, but the fire service says it cannot always drive down it easily when responding to incidents.

3. Selbourne Road

This long streets runs parallel to the train lines, but the fire service says it cannot always drive down it easily when responding to incidents. Photo: Google Maps

Residents along this Maidenhall street are asked to park considerately to help Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service respond to calls.

4. Connaught Road

Residents along this Maidenhall street are asked to park considerately to help Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service respond to calls. Photo: Google Maps

