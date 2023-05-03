News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
39 minutes ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
3 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
4 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
10 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
10 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion
Everyone wore their traditional outfits for the occasionEveryone wore their traditional outfits for the occasion
Everyone wore their traditional outfits for the occasion

In pictures: Communities come together for Luton’s first Kenyan Cultural Heritage Day

Some well-known faces turned up

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 3rd May 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 15:33 BST

The Kenyan flag was raised high at the weekend when Luton, Dunstable and Surrounding Kenyan Community Forum hosted its first ever cultural day.

Kenyans from across the town came together to celebrate their country, enjoy food and lots of dancing.

Founder and chairwoman Sally Kimondo wanted the event, like the group’s other activities, to break barriers. The team put on the day to celebrate their culture and show the wider community their heritage.

She said: “There has been negative press about gang crime and we just wanted to celebrate our culture by showing our children and youth our cultural heritage which is vibrant and united.”

Sally added: “We need to focus on supporting our youth more and, at times, go back to the basic of reintroducing their culture to them.”

She said the turnout was ‘amazing’ and saw families learn more about the important parts of what makes Kenya wonderful – and why the Royal Family loves to visit the African country.

Organiser and founder Sally took to the microphone and spoke to audience

1. Pride of Kenya and Britain

Organiser and founder Sally took to the microphone and spoke to audience Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photo Sales
This man wore a traditional beaded tribal headpiece for the occasion.

2. Tribal headpiece

This man wore a traditional beaded tribal headpiece for the occasion. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photo Sales
Sally said: "We need to remember the youth are our now leaders, and every decision we make as a generation right now impacts on them one way or another."

3. Young and old alike

Sally said: "We need to remember the youth are our now leaders, and every decision we make as a generation right now impacts on them one way or another." Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photo Sales
The day reminded the community of their African roots whilst inviting others to enjoy their culture

4. Joining together

The day reminded the community of their African roots whilst inviting others to enjoy their culture Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:LutonDunstable