The Kenyan flag was raised high at the weekend when Luton, Dunstable and Surrounding Kenyan Community Forum hosted its first ever cultural day.

Kenyans from across the town came together to celebrate their country, enjoy food and lots of dancing.

Founder and chairwoman Sally Kimondo wanted the event, like the group’s other activities, to break barriers. The team put on the day to celebrate their culture and show the wider community their heritage.

She said: “There has been negative press about gang crime and we just wanted to celebrate our culture by showing our children and youth our cultural heritage which is vibrant and united.”

Sally added: “We need to focus on supporting our youth more and, at times, go back to the basic of reintroducing their culture to them.”

She said the turnout was ‘amazing’ and saw families learn more about the important parts of what makes Kenya wonderful – and why the Royal Family loves to visit the African country.

