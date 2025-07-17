Space Jamplaceholder image
In pictures: Crowds flock to scorching hot Houghton Regis Carnival

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
Icons of sport were out in force for the Houghton Regis Carnival at the weekend.

Crowds turned out to enjoy the scorching hot day of fun – which included a colourful parade and, despite concerns over a rogue Openreach pole, a host of stalls, food, entertainment and displays on the Village Green.

The theme for this year’s event was Icons of Sport – with walkers joining the pardade in sporting outfits to accompany the floats, including one themed on the film Space Jam from Houghton Regis Youth Council.

Prizes given out on the day were:

Most Original Entry – The Chiltern School

Best Performance – South Beds Dial A Ride

Best Dressed Team – 1st/3rd Houghton Regis Scout Group

Best Dressed Walkers – Lime Tree Academy

Mayor’s Choice – 1st/3rd Houghton Regis Scout Group

The carnival procession was led by the Brass Squardon, making its way from the leisure centre to the green, with Regis the Lion joined by Hetty and Harry from Luton Town Football Club.

Arena displays included a dog show, Donna's Dance School, On Pointe Dance Academy, Rhythmix Dance Academy and Krisgar Children's Entertainment.

Mwanwhile there was a fun dog show with categories including waggiest tail and golden oldie.

Houghton Regis Town Council would like to thank everyone who participated in the event.

Some magic with Krisgar

1. Houghton Regis Carnival

Some magic with Krisgar Photo: Joanna Cross

The Brass Squadron

2. Houghton Regis Carnival

The Brass Squadron Photo: Joanna Cross

Mayor Michelle Herber hands over the Best Performance award to South Beds Dial A Ride

3. 2025_HR_Carnival-8448.jpg

Mayor Michelle Herber hands over the Best Performance award to South Beds Dial A Ride Photo: Joanna Cross

The carnival procession

4. Houghton Regis Carnival

The carnival procession Photo: Joanna Cross

