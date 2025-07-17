In pictures: Crowds flock to scorching hot Houghton Regis Carnival

Crowds turned out to enjoy the scorching hot day of fun – which included a colourful parade and, despite concerns over a rogue Openreach pole, a host of stalls, food, entertainment and displays on the Village Green.
The theme for this year’s event was Icons of Sport – with walkers joining the pardade in sporting outfits to accompany the floats, including one themed on the film Space Jam from Houghton Regis Youth Council.
Prizes given out on the day were:
Most Original Entry – The Chiltern School
Best Performance – South Beds Dial A Ride
Best Dressed Team – 1st/3rd Houghton Regis Scout Group
Best Dressed Walkers – Lime Tree Academy
Mayor’s Choice – 1st/3rd Houghton Regis Scout Group
The carnival procession was led by the Brass Squardon, making its way from the leisure centre to the green, with Regis the Lion joined by Hetty and Harry from Luton Town Football Club.
Arena displays included a dog show, Donna's Dance School, On Pointe Dance Academy, Rhythmix Dance Academy and Krisgar Children's Entertainment.
Mwanwhile there was a fun dog show with categories including waggiest tail and golden oldie.
Houghton Regis Town Council would like to thank everyone who participated in the event.
