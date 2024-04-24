In pictures: Duchess of Edinburgh opens UK’s first net zero retirement village near Luton

The Duchess of Edinburgh opened a new retirement village near Luton yesterday (April 23) as part of a tour of the county.

Sophie met with the Mayor of Luton and the newly-appointed High Sheriff of Bedfordshire at Millfield Green, in Caddington.

The retirement village residents and staff spoke with Her Royal Highness about the facilities at the first net zero retirement village in the UK.

Jamie Bunce, chief executive officer of Inspired Villages, said: “Although it's our ninth village, Millfield Green has already become a flagship in our portfolio and the blueprint for all future villages. It’s a perfect encapsulation of what we wanted to achieve here – to create a positive legacy of change for our ageing society with an eye on maintaining places and the planet for future generations.”

Millfield Green Opening Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh shaking hands with the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant for Bedfordshire Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Millfield Green Opening High Sheriff of Bedfordshire and Mayor of Luton meeting the Duchess of Edinburgh Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Millfield Green Opening There were smiles all around as Sophie made her way into the village Photo: Tony Margiocchi