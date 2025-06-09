In pictures: Dunstable comes together to celebrates town's first ever pride

The special day, on Saturday, June 7, kicked off with a parade processions from the Central Bedfordshire College campus to the main stage in Grove Park.

The college, which organised the event, put on a programme of entertainment and a ‘pride market’ for people to get information and merchandise.

Despite the rain, the event was a “huge success”.

A spokesperson for the college said: “It was a sea of rainbow, led by the sound of Dhol drums, and included our students and staff, local businesses, members of the guides and community leaders including faith leaders. This was truly a celebration of diversity in all its forms and was an inclusive event open to everyone regardless of their own identity.”

Drag queen, Chanel No 5 was the host for the day and welcomed the headline act, Chappell Roan UK.

Bedfordshire Police, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Dunstable Town FC all made an appearance on the day.

The Pride market included stands where people could buy merchandise or get information from a range of community organisations with a positive LGBTQ+ ethos. Central Bedfordshire College Students had a range of stands including the Pathways students, who were providing Pride items they had made.

After the event, one attendee said: “A really great event - thank you! It was lovely to see so many people and what a lovely feel-good vibe. It was great to be part of it and really good for the community I think. I do hope the students enjoyed it - it looked as if they were.”

Dunstable’s new mayor, Cllr Sally Kimondo said: “A hearty congratulations to Central Beds College and the dedicated organisers for successfully hosting Dunstable's inaugural Pride event! The atmosphere was brimming with love, acceptance, and a vibrant community spirit.

“The event saw a diverse turnout, including supportive town councillors, church pastors, and leaders, alongside enthusiastic attendees of all ages.

“Pride is a celebration of inclusivity and respect. While differing opinions exist, let's continue to engage in open and respectful dialogue, embracing the rich diversity of our community.”

