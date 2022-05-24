In pictures: Dunstable star studded concert helps Luton Ukraine appeal

Music from rock to pop to choral entertained theatregoers on May 19, with money raised going to the Luton branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain (AUGB) which has been coordinating a massive humanitarian campaign to support the millions of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion, and the Ukrainian troops on the front line.

Taking to the stage were Martin Turner founder of Wishbone Ash; The Korgis "Everybody's Got To Learn Sometime"; Anna Kravchuk, a UK based Ukrainian operatic soprano who has performed throughout Europe; Ukrainian/Irish accordionist Stepan Pasicznyk who toured with "The Ukrainians" throughout Europe and North America; The Ukrainian Cathedral Choir; and Dunstable rock legends, reformed just for this event, for the first time in 40 years, Toad The Wet Sprocket. The host for the show was the singer Joe Corrigan from Signature Swing.

A spokesman for the Luton group said: “We would like to thank Dunstable Town Council for supporting this event by providing one of their two annual uses of the Grove Theatre. We also especially wish thank the Grove Theatre and management for waiving all their fees for all their staff and costs for this event, including front of house, stage and theatre management, lighting and sound, and a more than 12 hours of support throughout the day of this show.

“We continue to send consignments of this Aid to Ukraine - including personal protective gear (helmets, bulletproof vests), medical and healthcare products, essentials and basics for everyday living and survival of those most in need be it food, personal hygiene products, clothing, etc.

“The funds raised by any benefit event or financial donations are for any needed procurement of these requirements and their transportation to Ukraine as ascertained in co-operation with our partners in Ukraine.”

More than £500 was also raised at a raffle held on the night.

To find out how and what you can donate to the appeal to help the millions who have been displaced during the war, go to http://www.facebook.com/lutonukrclub

