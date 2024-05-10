Hundreds of pounds was raised at the fundraiser at the weekendHundreds of pounds was raised at the fundraiser at the weekend
In pictures: Family fun day at Luton airport supports East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 10th May 2024, 12:30 BST
A private jet company hosted the charity fundraiser at the weekend

Luton airport was the backdrop of a special fundraising event for East Anglian Air Ambulance at the weekend, raising hundreds of pounds for the vital medical help the charity provides across the region.

Families met at the hangar of private jet company, Signature Aviation, at the terminal and enjoyed looking at the military planes as well as meeting some Disney characters.

East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) cares for thousands of people a year, and on average, responds to eight calls a day from its Cambridge and Norwich bases. Each mission costs nearly £4,000 – and last year, the charity was sent to over 2,800 calls.

The charity deals with everything from road traffic collisions to cardiac arrests to medical emergencies and gets critical care paramedics and pilots to patient’s in the fastest time possible.

Sarah Cunningham, volunteer support lead with EAAA, said: “A heartfelt thank you to Signature Aviation, Luton who chose to support EAAA at their recent family open day. This not only helped to raise awareness of EAAA’s 24/7 life-saving work in Bedfordshire, but it also raised an incredible £687 to give people in the region the best chance of surviving and recovering from a life-threatening emergency.

“Each EAAA mission costs an average of £3,750 and, with no regular government funding, we rely almost entirely on the support of local businesses and people who enable us to continue to serve our communities. We could not do this without such outstanding support.”

Its helicopter and rapid response vehicles carry equipment to help with blood transfusions, advanced pain relief, sedation and anaesthesia, and surgical interventions.

Scroll down to see all the fun at the hangar last week.

Aria and Maia Tailor on mini aircraft in the hangar

1. Fundraiser for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Aria and Maia Tailor on mini aircraft in the hangar Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Two-year-old Charlie Clark in a mock cock-pit, who went with his mother, Ruby Wadsworth.

2. Fundraiser for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Two-year-old Charlie Clark in a mock cock-pit, who went with his mother, Ruby Wadsworth. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Inside one of the private business jets. Swanky, right?

3. Fundraiser for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Inside one of the private business jets. Swanky, right? Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Percival Provost, made in Luton, and a Jet Provost in red and white

4. Fundraiser for East Anglian Air Ambulance

Percival Provost, made in Luton, and a Jet Provost in red and white Photo: Tony Margiocchi

