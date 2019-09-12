Prince Harry met pupils from across schools in Luton

IN PICTURES: 'Fantastic day' as Prince Harry meets Luton school children

Luton school children had a fantastic day meeting the Duke of Sussex as he attended Lealands High School to mark its membership of the Rugby Football Union's All Schools Programme.

Besides Lealands, pupils attended from Challney High School for Boys, the Chiltern Academy, Lea Manor High School, Stopsley High School and Denbigh High School.

The Duke of Sussex arrives at Lealands high School

1. Royal arrival

The Duke of Sussex meets dignitaries at the school

2. Royal arrival

The prince meets budding young footballers

3. Meeting tomorrow's footballers

The prince met lots of budding sports players

4. Meeting tomorrow's footballers

