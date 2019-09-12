IN PICTURES: 'Fantastic day' as Prince Harry meets Luton school children

Besides Lealands, pupils attended from Challney High School for Boys, the Chiltern Academy, Lea Manor High School, Stopsley High School and Denbigh High School.
Luton school children had a fantastic day meeting the Duke of Sussex as he attended Lealands High School to mark its membership of the Rugby Football Union's All Schools Programme.
