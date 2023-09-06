In pictures: Farley Hill children help create 'Pillars of the Community' street art mural

The community mural will be celebrated at an event next week

More than 120 people have changed the face of a “forgotten” part of Luton over three days with help from artists.

The Revoluton Arts project was led by Aimi Rix, who invited creatives from the town to brighten up Farley Hill by painting columns next to shops in the Whipperley Way Ring. Aimi lives in the area and wanted to give the neighbourhood a facelift.

She said: “I've noticed that it's just very depressing up there. They've got overgrown shrubs and these dirty pillars that had writing, graffiti and phone numbers. They looked like they hadn't been paid any attention for a good decade.”

The 48-year-old asked for budding artists and Luton creatives to join her in transforming the pillars, with the help of children from the neighbourhood. Aimi explained: “I feel Farely Hill is forgotten by the council and is forgotten by Luton as a whole. It's a lovely place. It's got lovely people. It’s right there on the top of the hill, we should be like glowing like Hollywood

Abu Yahya, an artist from Icknield, was contacted by Aimi to get involved with the project. The 44-year-old took his two children, Humza and Fatima, along and spent days adding art and calligraphy to the pillars. He said: "The place is a very different place now, it looks more colourful, more positive. The people who actually came when we were doing that artwork, some of the youngsters did ask me about what language I was painting.

The event was landscape artist Sidar Mushtaq’s first public art appearance. The 35-year-old worked on the mountains and spent two days helping with the mural. She said: “It was really amazing. The energy that you got from the people that were visiting the shops and the way they were appreciating us. They kept telling us how happy they felt when we were painting their area.”

This journey in Farley Hill was started by Revoluton Art through the Revoluton Associates programme. As an associate, Aimi was supported to connect with Care 4 Calais, Hillborough Junior School, Strong Soul Fitness and Jill Jenkins Court.

On September 15, Farley Hill Community Centre will have a celebration to mark the Pillars of the Community project completion.

1 . Pillars of the Community Abu Yahyaz added calligraphy letters to the pillars

2 . Pillars of the Community AJ, 9, painting with Aimi

3 . Pillars of the Community Aimi can be seen adorning the space with bright colours

4 . Pillars of the Community Sidra Mushtaq painted icy mountains during her two days at the project