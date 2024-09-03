In pictures: Hundreds celebrate unity for third year at Luton’s Baako Festival

The word baako comes from the Akan language of Ghana and means ‘unity’ or ‘one’. The free event on Saturday, August 31, was supported by Luton Council and Luton Rising and brought people from across Luton’s varied communities together to celebrate African and Caribbean music, food, arts and culture.

There were around 500 people in attendance and had stalls, food trucks and stages for performances. There was a jollof rice competition judged by Patti Sloley, and Gambia was crowned the winning country.

There were two music competitions, drumming classes, a gaming tent, traditional costume, African artefacts and a healthy eating workshop by the Ghana Society.

One of the organisers, Bob Baker said: “It's about the communities, and them gelling together. The majority of people enjoyed the event. It's very important that the African and the Caribbean and the wider community can come together and enjoy their shared history.”

Umunwanyi ICL Cultural Dance Group Councillor Maria Lovell MBE with the Umunwanyi ICL Cultural Dance Group

Rachel Hopkins, Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP, taking a selfie with Dunstable deputy mayor ,Cllr Sally Kimondo, and Luton mayor, Cllr Tahmina Saleem.

Traditional crafts African and Caribbean crafts were on offer at stalls around the park.