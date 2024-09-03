The weather stayed dry as people joined together at Leagrave Park. Picture: Tony MargiocchiThe weather stayed dry as people joined together at Leagrave Park. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
The weather stayed dry as people joined together at Leagrave Park. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

In pictures: Hundreds celebrate unity for third year at Luton’s Baako Festival

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 3rd Sep 2024, 12:43 BST
For three years now, Marsh House in Leagrave Park has welcomed a sea of faces from across Luton as people celebrate culture and diversity at the annual Baako Festival.

The word baako comes from the Akan language of Ghana and means ‘unity’ or ‘one’. The free event on Saturday, August 31, was supported by Luton Council and Luton Rising and brought people from across Luton’s varied communities together to celebrate African and Caribbean music, food, arts and culture.

There were around 500 people in attendance and had stalls, food trucks and stages for performances. There was a jollof rice competition judged by Patti Sloley, and Gambia was crowned the winning country.

There were two music competitions, drumming classes, a gaming tent, traditional costume, African artefacts and a healthy eating workshop by the Ghana Society.

One of the organisers, Bob Baker said: “It's about the communities, and them gelling together. The majority of people enjoyed the event. It's very important that the African and the Caribbean and the wider community can come together and enjoy their shared history.”

Councillor Maria Lovell MBE with the Umunwanyi ICL Cultural Dance Group

1. Umunwanyi ICL Cultural Dance Group

Councillor Maria Lovell MBE with the Umunwanyi ICL Cultural Dance Group Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Rachel Hopkins, Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP, taking a selfie with Dunstable deputy mayor ,Cllr Sally Kimondo, and Luton mayor, Cllr Tahmina Saleem.

2. Unity

Rachel Hopkins, Luton South and South Bedfordshire MP, taking a selfie with Dunstable deputy mayor ,Cllr Sally Kimondo, and Luton mayor, Cllr Tahmina Saleem. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

African and Caribbean crafts were on offer at stalls around the park.

3. Traditional crafts

African and Caribbean crafts were on offer at stalls around the park. Photo: TONY MARGIOCCHI

Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, Nkabomhene of Kumawu Traditional Area, visited the town for the event.

4. Ghanaian prince

Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, Nkabomhene of Kumawu Traditional Area, visited the town for the event. Photo: Tony Margiocchi

