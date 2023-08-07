In pictures: Hundreds dawn on Leagrave Park for Luton Baako Festival for second year

People came together for a day of fun, food and festivities

Hundreds of people met in a park in Luton at the weekend to celebrate the unity of African and Caribbean music, arts and culture.

The free event was supported by Luton Council and Luton Rising, while organisers included Heritage Associates, the Ghana Society UK and the SABA Network.

Bob Baker was part of the team who worked to make the festival possible. He said: “The rain did not deter people from coming out. There were lots of local people that came together that you don't often see - the children as well as the elders across the community.”

To highlight the 75 years since the Windrush generation came to the UK, there was an exhibition with images and stories from people in Luton and across the county. Bob explained: “There was a tent which was kitted out to look like a Caribbean front room in the 1960s.”

CEO of Ghana Society Cllr Maria Lovell also helped to organise the festivities. She said: “As a councillor and a portfolio holder for Community, Safety and Communication, this is what is needed for us, for our black, African and Caribbean community. It's the only way forward - for us to come together.”

Scroll down to see how guests spent their day. More images can be found here.

