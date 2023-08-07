News you can trust since 1891
In pictures: Hundreds dawn on Leagrave Park for Luton Baako Festival for second year

People came together for a day of fun, food and festivities
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 7th Aug 2023, 17:02 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 17:03 BST

Hundreds of people met in a park in Luton at the weekend to celebrate the unity of African and Caribbean music, arts and culture.

The free event was supported by Luton Council and Luton Rising, while organisers included Heritage Associates, the Ghana Society UK and the SABA Network.

Bob Baker was part of the team who worked to make the festival possible. He said: “The rain did not deter people from coming out. There were lots of local people that came together that you don't often see - the children as well as the elders across the community.”

To highlight the 75 years since the Windrush generation came to the UK, there was an exhibition with images and stories from people in Luton and across the county. Bob explained: “There was a tent which was kitted out to look like a Caribbean front room in the 1960s.”

CEO of Ghana Society Cllr Maria Lovell also helped to organise the festivities. She said: “As a councillor and a portfolio holder for Community, Safety and Communication, this is what is needed for us, for our black, African and Caribbean community. It's the only way forward - for us to come together.”

Scroll down to see how guests spent their day. More images can be found here.

Mayor's wife fed him fresh doughnuts from a nearby stall

1. Luton Baako Festival 2023

Mayor's wife fed him fresh doughnuts from a nearby stall Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Windrush for Bedfordshire ambassador Janet Powell Gayle with the Mayor of Luton

2. Luton Baako Festival 2023

Windrush for Bedfordshire ambassador Janet Powell Gayle with the Mayor of Luton Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Cocktail anyone?

3. Luton Baako Festival 2023

Cocktail anyone? Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Singers serenaded the audience

4. Luton Baako Festival 2023

Singers serenaded the audience Photo: Tony Margiocchi

