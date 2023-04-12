Bikers came out in droves to enjoy a community event at Luton fire station at the weekend.

Motorcycle enthusiasts from across Luton and further afield met at the fire station on Studley Road for an afternoon of fun organised by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service on Good Friday (April 7). From 11am until 3pm, bikers from eight motorcycle clubs, emergency services and businesses came together – talking all things motorcycles in the spring sun.