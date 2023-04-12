Various sellers, organisations and Luton Borough Council got involved in the action
Bikers came out in droves to enjoy a community event at Luton fire station at the weekend.
Motorcycle enthusiasts from across Luton and further afield met at the fire station on Studley Road for an afternoon of fun organised by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service on Good Friday (April 7). From 11am until 3pm, bikers from eight motorcycle clubs, emergency services and businesses came together – talking all things motorcycles in the spring sun.
Scroll through the pictures below to see some of the fun they had.
1. Mental Health Motorbike
Men from the national charity came to the event to spread the word about the work they duo to support bikers and their families. Their ultimate aim is to reduce suicide amongst UK bikers Photo: Tony Margiocchi
2. Blood runners
The Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire SERV (Service by Emergency Response Volunteers) group help across the two counties by driving and dropping off much-needed drugs, bloods, medical supplies and donated milk. Photo: Tony Margiocchi
3. Royal British Legion
Bikers from the Royal British Legion attended the event, with their patches, poppy pins and bikes in tow Photo: Tony Margiocchi
4. Proud owners
During the day, all different bikes were parked by the station from Harley Davison's and Ducati to Matchless - like the one above Photo: Tony Margiocchi