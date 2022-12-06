In Pictures: King Charles visits Luton Town Hall

It’s the first of three engagements for the King today

The people of Luton today gave His Majesty The King a colourful and enthusiastic welcome on his first visit to Bedfordshire as monarch.

King Charles III met community leaders and volunteers in Luton Town Hall in the first of three official engagements in the town.

Mayor of Luton Councillor Sameera Saleem said: “It was a great honour to welcome His Majesty The King to Luton to experience our town’s rich diversity and compassionate communities which make our town so special. It was lovely to see so many people from the different backgrounds that make up our wonderful town, come together to welcome His Majesty.

“We are so proud that The King got to meet local community groups who demonstrate every day that care and compassion are at the core of Luton’s ethos, talking about how the community always steps forward to support those who need help and the wide range of work that takes place to build cohesion across our town.”

His Majesty received a vibrant and warm welcome outside the Town Hall in George Street and spoke to local residents and community groups, including representatives from The Ghana Society, Royal British Legion, the Luton Town Football Academy and local veterans and cadets.

He also had the opportunity to listen to singing from the St Matthew’s Primary School Choir and music from the Luton Sixth Form Music Performance Group, before going into the town hall to meet people from local voluntary, faith and community organisations.

The King waved to the crowd from the balcony before unveiling a plaque to commemorate his visit. He was presented with a gift of Luton Honey, courtesy of Colin Hall of the Bedfordshire Beekeepers Association.

Were you part of the crowd or did you get the chance to meet the King?

