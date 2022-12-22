Luton Primary Schools have held various festive performances

Primary Schools across the country have been busy preparing festive performances over the last month – including The Linden Academy and Bramingham Primary School.

Key Stage 1 students at Bramingham Primary performed a Nativity for parents and families. The Primary School said: “There was laughing, singing, rapturous applause and even a few tears. A special moment to treasure! Well done to our Early Years team for making this happen.”

Linden Academy opened its doors on Friday (December 2) and invited families to watch their children perform. Pupils sang and danced to We Wish You A Merry Christmas and Snowflake, Rocking Around The Christmas Tree, Reindeer Song, and Frosty The Snowman.

The Academy said: “This week our Reception children performed for the very first time on stage. KS1, KS2 and our parents were invited. The children narrated, acted, danced and sang in their performance. We are so proud of the progress made by our pupils. They took part confidently and enjoyed sharing their talents. Thank you to all our parents for their support with costumes.”

Did your school hold a performance this December? Let us know at [email protected]

