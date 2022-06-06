Party time as Luton Carnival returns

In pictures: Luton carnival brought the party back to town this Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Town came alive with colour and celebration as Luton International Carnival returned.

By Laura Hutchinson
Monday, 6th June 2022, 11:46 am
Updated Monday, 6th June 2022, 1:11 pm

Luton’s biggest free family event roared into town this weekend with entertainment for all the family - including life-sized dinosaurs, music, dancing and more.

Local schools and charities joined the best of UK and international carnival talent for the spectacular parade.

Highlights included Luton's Rampage Mas Band, an award-winning professional costume and performance group renowned in the UK and international carnival community and The Zodiac All-Stars, one of the UK's leading competitive cheerleading troupes.

Cardinal Newman Catholic School’s youth steelpan band delivered its first carnival parade performance, joined by children from Chantry Primary School in costumes they made as part of the UK Centre for Carnival Arts’ school's programme.

And Luton’s fundraising superhero ‘Deadpool’ even made an appearance.

There were a range of stalls selling craftwork or sharing information about community projects.

1. Luton Carnival 2022

Photo: June Essex

2. Luton Carnival 2022

Photo: June Essex

3. Luton Carnival 2022

Photo: June Essex

4. Luton Carnival 2022

Photo: June Essex

