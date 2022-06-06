In pictures: Luton carnival brought the party back to town this Jubilee bank holiday weekend

Luton’s biggest free family event roared into town this weekend with entertainment for all the family - including life-sized dinosaurs, music, dancing and more.

Local schools and charities joined the best of UK and international carnival talent for the spectacular parade.

Highlights included Luton's Rampage Mas Band, an award-winning professional costume and performance group renowned in the UK and international carnival community and The Zodiac All-Stars, one of the UK's leading competitive cheerleading troupes.

Cardinal Newman Catholic School’s youth steelpan band delivered its first carnival parade performance, joined by children from Chantry Primary School in costumes they made as part of the UK Centre for Carnival Arts’ school's programme.

And Luton’s fundraising superhero ‘Deadpool’ even made an appearance.

There were a range of stalls selling craftwork or sharing information about community projects.

> What did you think of this year's carnival? Email [email protected]

1. Luton Carnival 2022 . Photo: June Essex Photo Sales

2. Luton Carnival 2022 . Photo: June Essex Photo Sales

3. Luton Carnival 2022 . Photo: June Essex Photo Sales

4. Luton Carnival 2022 . Photo: June Essex Photo Sales