Off to see a man about a dog – or even two dogs.

Luton was transformed into a sea of green as crowds turned out to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

And the sun was also out for the celebration on Saturday, March 15 – when the town joined Luton Irish for the 26th St Patrick’s Festival Parade.

And they weren’t disappointed as they were treated to Rake the Ashes, BibleCode Sundays and Country music legend Declan Nerney on the main stage.

Declan’s amazing performance was the backdrop to a festival SLOSH dance record, led by Debbie Connolly and her LIF line dance team. In the end nobody was keeping score but the crowd joined in enthusiastically.

St Patrick’s with daddy

The high-octane Festival Fusion performance delivered sensational Irish dancing, led by Daniel Coogan, combined with The Macanta Pipe Band and the ever popular Bhangra Smash Up. This was followed by The Thomas McDonagh Pipe Band and Bhangra Smash Up marching through Luton Point Shopping Centre to the delight of shoppers.

On the indoor stage, there was the very best of Irish dancing and community acts, with performances from St Joseph’s Primary School, Young@Heart Café Dementia Choir, Upmass Gospel Choir and Next Generation Youth Theatre.

At D’After Party the spotlight was on local talent, with Missing The Ferry playing a rousing performance, followed by new local band Chamberlane, who blended folk and contemporary tunes for a second and third Irish generation audience.

And anyone who needed a break from all that excitement could enjoy the quiet area with board games and young singers.

The Polish community in Luton joins the St Patrick’s Parade

Nuala Ely, Luton Irish Forum festival chair, said: “This really was a tremendous day for our diverse town, coming together! That’s at the heart of this festival! Luton really embraces St Patrick’s. We were blessed with such great weather! Yesterday was the highlight of our two weeklong festival, featuring a quiz and local schools joining in St Patrick’s assemblies. We’re grateful to all our sponsors, in particular, Luton Rising as we couldn’t put on such a brilliant day without them.”

