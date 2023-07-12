Five churches are set to merge

Two Luton church buildings are closing their doors after over 120 years of worship and service.

Bury Park United Reformed Church (URC) and St Ninian's Church will merge with other United Reformed Churches on July 30.

The five United Reformed Churches – Bury Park URC, Edward Street URC, St Katherine of Genoa URC, St Ninians URC and Wigmore Church (URC and Methodist) – will amalgamate into one church. This new church will be based in the former Wigmore Church building on Crawley Green Road in Luton, and the former St Katherine of Genoa URC Building on Katherine Drive in Dunstable.

Bury Park URC was originally founded in 1895, and St. Ninian's was established in the early 1940s in a room above a milk bar in Bute Street, before moving to Villa Road, Luton. Both buildings will eventually be sold by the United Reformed Church.

St. Ninian's final service will be on Sunday, July 23 at 3pm. Previous members and friends are encouraged to attend.

On Sunday (July 9), the Bury Park church invited past and present members, clergy, and friends to join a final service of thanksgiving. At the service, John Williams (treasurer and elder), and Janette Cannon (secretary and elder), shared a brief overview of the church, while Revd Heather Whyte led the service.

Revd Whyte said: “As you might expect there was sadness that this would be the last act of worship held in the building which has been the home of Bury Park Congregational and then United Reformed Church but there was also joy as many old friends and members gathered together to celebrate and share memories and because there is a future together in Newland Church.”

She added: “Amalgamation is when two or more churches agree to combine and become a new church. There is a sharing of resources and new focus to their life together. The five churches have spent a year exploring what it would be like to be one church with two buildings serving two communities. Many of the activities which already happen in the two buildings to be used will continue but new activities will also be explored.

"The church will be a place of welcome to anyone who wants to share with us as we ask questions of our faith and what it means today to follow the teachings of Jesus, seeking answers that are relevant to the twenty-first century and which encourage our message of peace, justice and compassion for all.”

Revd George Watt, Moderator of URC Thames North Synod, also preached on the theme of ‘Unity in the Body of Christ’ at the service.

He concluded by saying "On the closing of this church, let us give thanks for over 120 years of worship and service, but let us commit ourselves to grow together, grow in our gifts and grow in faith as we look forward to the future."

Here are some of the images from the service.

