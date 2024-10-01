In pictures: Luton Comic Con's success after second annual event

On Saturday (September 28), after a year of hard work and planning, Luton Comic Con welcomed people for a day of fun, talks, and appearances from Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Doctor Who stars, including: Carole Ann Ford, Tim Plester, Colin Spaull, Michael Henbury, Daniel Tuite and Ian McNeice.

Greeting people at the entrance of the centre was a 25ft Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, from Ghostbusters.

Chairman of Luton Comic Con, Kieren Hawken, said: “People just couldn't believe it. Everyone was just absolutely blown away by him. He was definitely the star of the day.”

This year, like the last, had a focus on mental health, with the event shining a light on men’s wellbeing and encouraging neuro-divergent people to get together and enjoy all things geeky!

Kieren explained: “People from every single community you could think of were there. The other big focus was on mental health. That was a big thing from the first event.”

X-4RCE CIC was founded by Luton’s Deadpool and is centred around fighting the stigma of men’s mental health. At the event last year, the X-4RCE ‘heroes’ first met, and reunited at the weekend, dressing up as superheroes to the delight of the crowds. They graced the stage for two special mental health talks on the day.

Luton’s Deadpool said: “The general attendance was really fun to see. But more than that, it was just the spirit of the day. Everybody left saying they had a great time. I have a lot of reviews from people saying that this one best comic con they had been to.”

Jasbir and Jaspal Nangla unveiled their new comicbook, Red Man, inspired by Luton’s Deadpool.

Attendee and cosplayer, Alice Griever, said: “It truly feels like a warm community convention where the focus is on creating a positive experience instead of business.

"Loved seeing so many new cosplayers too, being able to share my tips and tricks with them from my 10-plus years of experience. I hope I was able to encourage them not to give up on their newly-found hobby, which I'm so passionate about.”

