In pictures: Luton fundraising extravaganza to support Ukraine

The colourful event on Sunday combined music, dance, food, arts and craft and interactive session giving people the chance to try out activities from tai chi and yoga to martial arts.

Younger visitors could enjoy activities from making sunflowers – Ukraine’s national flower – from paper plates to face painting.

And of course there were delicious cakes to enjoy, make by members of Luton’s Ukrainian community.

One of the organisers, Frankie Prazer, said: “The event went really well. The volunteers were a mixture of Polish, Ukrainian and English people – it was very much a community effort, everyone mucked in.

"It was a very busy day. Everybody enjoyed themselves and went home with a smile on their faces.”

Members of the community came forward to donate their time or equipment to the event – which was organised and held in just six weeks.

And VIPs including Deputy Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Vinod Taylor and Rachel Hopkins MP attended the event.

Meanwhile, amazing local talent during the event including singer Olivia Lynn and Clayton Stevens, while Ukrainian singer Halyna Balaban visited from London.

So far the event has raised £1,725 – but more donations of cash or items for people arriving from Ukraine are welcome.

Donations can be taken to Luton branch of Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain at 16 Cromwell Hill, Luton between 10am and 6pm on Fridays and Saturdays. There is an Amazon Wishlist of needed items, while clothes for men, women and children are needed along with personal hygiene supplies and sanitary products for women.

You can view and download more pictures at photographer Tony Margiocchi’s online gallery.

