In pictures: Luton infant school celebrates 50th anniversary with special assembly and fun activities

An infant school in Luton celebrated its 50th anniversary with special guests and fun activities for students.

William Austin Infant School held a special assembly for Year 1 and Year 2, with guests including former members of staff and MPs Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen.

Pupils decorated fairy cakes and had a party in the hall, along with taking part in some 1970s playground games on Thursday, including hopscotch, rope skipping, and What’s the Time Mr Wolf?. Students and staff also wore ‘amazing’ 1970s outfits.

Headteacher Bal Kang said: “We were completely overwhelmed by the amount of parents that came into school to do crafting activities, or just have lunch with their children!

"The school definitely had a party atmosphere all day, and we know that the children loved having their parents in school supporting them. It was certainly a day we will never forget, and it would not have been the same without the involvement and presence of our children's families.”

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South, said: “I have fond memories of attending William Austin Infant School as a child, and having also previously been a governor, I was delighted to be welcomed back for their 50th Anniversary event.

“I had a lovely time at the special assembly which celebrated the school throughout the years, and the pupils were all so well behaved. It was also fascinating to see my entry into the original school logbook. The school has grown in size significantly since I attended in the 70s!”

Sarah Owen, MP for Luton North added: “It was a joy to join students and staff, past and present, to celebrate the 50th birthday of William Austin Infant School last week. A lot has changed in the 50 years since the school was founded – but the clear love everyone has for the school and educating young people has not.

“A huge well done to everyone at William Austin for the day’s celebrations – I am sure the school will continue to go from strength to strength in the next 50 years and beyond.”

