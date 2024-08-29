Thousands of people turned out to watch the friends, family and work colleagues of Adam Dilley play a game refereed by Luton Town legend, Mick Harford, on August 23.

Courageous Adam had life-saving surgery just four days before the match and couldn't attend in person after suffering a fall. But he’s now on the mend and "in good spirits".

Adam’s dad, Mark Dilley, said: “The number of people that attended was truly fantastic and took us all by surprise. We’d like to say a huge thanks to each and every person who made it a special event.

"To all Adam’s colleagues at GKN who organised, supported, and played in the match – thank you, your unwavering support has been felt by us all."

He added: “It was a pity Adam couldn’t make it after being discharged from hospital that afternoon, after having a fall at home following surgery. He’s in good spirits."

The football fundraiser, held at Shefford Sports Club, was organised by Adam's colleagues at GKN Aerospace to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

His workmates, dubbed the 'GKN XI' played Adam's 11-a-side squad, Dilley’s Unathletico Madrid, with the result 4-2 to Dilley’s.

The teams also played under the watchful eye of Hatters icon, Mick, who "stayed until way after the game" before heading to Preston for Luton’s weekend fixture.

Mark said: "Mick was a great referee and continues to be one of the kindest, most humble of people and not to mention football legend. He spent so much time talking to people and having photos taken with him during the afternoon and then made the journey to Preston for Luton’s match the next day."

Meanwhile, back in Shefford, Adam is recovering from yet more surgery that removed brain cancer which had regrown.

The young dad was first diagnosed with the devastating disease in 2021 after a visit to Specsavers in Biggleswade – but recently discovered that the tumour had come back.

His latest setback comes two months after he completed a six-month cycle of chemotherapy for a separate brain tumour found during a routine scan, as well as initial surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy at the end of 2021 for a glioblastoma (GBM).

Mark concluded: "The love we felt for Adam as we chatted to everyone throughout the day was both overwhelming and emotional. He's been through a lot, but to know how people feel about him as our son will certainly help us all during his recovery.”

Speaking before the match, Adam said: "This time I have my two-and-a-half-year-old boy to think of. Not being able to play in the football game is one thing, but it will take a while for me to be able to do all the dad things I did before.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re wishing Adam all the best as he recovers from surgery. His story is a reminder that brain tumours are indiscriminate; they can affect anyone at any age, yet just 12 per cent of those diagnosed with a brain tumour survive beyond five years compared with an average of 54 per cent across all cancers."

