In pictures: Luton mayor leads charge during town’s 49th international carnival

The town centre transformed into a sea of colour and culture at the weekend as the parade made its way through Luton on Sunday.

Luton International Carnival was first held in 1976 and was inspired by African-Caribbean culture. Now, it has encouraged communities to celebrate carnival traditions from all over the world.

Lutonian and EastEnders actor, Colin Salmon played with his steelband "UFO" for his first carnival after being appointed Luton International Carnival Champion last year.

On the day, free books were given to the children in the audience.

Organiser, UK Centre for Carnival Arts (UKCA), said: “This incredible gesture will help spark a love of reading in so many young minds today. Thank you again to the entire team at Amazon LTN4 for making this special day even more memorable for our children and families. Your support means the world to our community!”

Luton’s community police were there to speak with attendees, with PC Danny McHugh donning a giant police costume.

UKCA added: “A heartfelt thank you to Luton Borough Council for joining the parade in such spectacular style — you all looked great, in the amazing planet costumes!

“From all of us, THANK YOU for helping make this year’s carnival a truly unforgettable experience.”

3 . Carnival Outside of the town hall, a steel pan band performed during the day. Photo: Photo_dens Photo Sales

4 . Carnival Dancers made their away around the town centre. Photo: Photo_dens Photo Sales