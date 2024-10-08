In pictures: Luton Navratri Association marks 20 years of Hindu festival celebrations in town

And this year was no different.

The Luton Navratri Association took over Inspire Sports Village to celebrate for three days, and invited communities from across the town to get involved in the festivities.

From Friday to Sunday, around 2,000 came to mark the festival

Kamal Acharya, one of the Association’s trustees, said: “We are fortunate that we invited all the different communities to come and celebrate with us, for traditional dancing around the altar to the mother goddess.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner, John Tizzard, visited on Saturday, while police cadets were on hand to help during the entire weekend.

And the association, which has been granted charity status, was given a special award from Bedfordshire’s High Sheriff Bav Shah.

Kamal said: “We were very honoured to receive the High Sheriff's award for the work in the community over the past 20 years. We're very grateful about that.

"It gives reassurance to the other volunteers who were putting in the hard work. We’ve been planning for past seven months, and it’s over in the blink of an eye.”

Get scrolling to see some of the fun from the weekend.

A woman holding a puja tray.

High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bav Shah giving an award for the Luton Navratri Association's commitment to the community

Guests were treated to traditional Garba and Dandiya Raas dancing.