Over 2,000 people went along to the celebrations

In pictures: Luton Navratri Association marks 20 years of Hindu festival celebrations in town

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 8th Oct 2024, 14:07 GMT
Updated 9th Oct 2024, 08:52 GMT
For 20 years now, Hindus have marked the nine-day festival of Navratri with dancing, traditional food and community events.

And this year was no different.

The Luton Navratri Association took over Inspire Sports Village to celebrate for three days, and invited communities from across the town to get involved in the festivities.

From Friday to Sunday, around 2,000 came to mark the festival

Kamal Acharya, one of the Association’s trustees, said: “We are fortunate that we invited all the different communities to come and celebrate with us, for traditional dancing around the altar to the mother goddess.”

The Police and Crime Commissioner, John Tizzard, visited on Saturday, while police cadets were on hand to help during the entire weekend.

And the association, which has been granted charity status, was given a special award from Bedfordshire’s High Sheriff Bav Shah.

Kamal said: “We were very honoured to receive the High Sheriff's award for the work in the community over the past 20 years. We're very grateful about that.

"It gives reassurance to the other volunteers who were putting in the hard work. We’ve been planning for past seven months, and it’s over in the blink of an eye.”

Get scrolling to see some of the fun from the weekend.

A woman holding a puja tray.

1. 20 years of Navratri celebrations in Luton

A woman holding a puja tray. Photo: Luton Navratri Association

High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bav Shah giving an award for the Luton Navratri Association's commitment to the community

2. 20 years of Navratri celebrations in Luton

High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bav Shah giving an award for the Luton Navratri Association's commitment to the community Photo: Luton Navratri Association

Guests were treated to traditional Garba and Dandiya Raas dancing.

3. 20 years of Navratri celebrations in Luton

Guests were treated to traditional Garba and Dandiya Raas dancing. Photo: Luton Navratri Association

The Inspire Sports Village turned into a sea of colours.

4. 20 years of Navratri celebrations in Luton

The Inspire Sports Village turned into a sea of colours. Photo: Luton Navratri Association

