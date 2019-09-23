IN PICTURES: Luton's Wigmore Valley Park voted best park in Bedfordshire

The park has also been named as one of the 12 most-loved parks in the East of England, park users were asked to vote between July 5, and August 19. The wildlife in the 70-acre park, a County Wildlife Site, includes thousands of orchids, bees, butterflies and over 60 bird species.

