IN PICTURES: Luton's Wigmore Valley Park voted best park in Bedfordshire
Wigmore Valley Park, in Luton, has been voted best park in Bedfordshire in the East of England Fields in Trust Best Park 2019 competition.
The park has also been named as one of the 12 most-loved parks in the East of England, park users were asked to vote between July 5, and August 19. The wildlife in the 70-acre park, a County Wildlife Site, includes thousands of orchids, bees, butterflies and over 60 bird species.
