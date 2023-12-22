In pictures: Luton schools celebrate Christmas with festive performances

Luton schools have captured the spirit of Christmas with these performances

Schools across Luton have been busy putting together fantastic Christmas performances throughout the month.

Colin Pickard, headteacher at Putteridge Primary School, said: “Throughout the week, our children have been busy starring in fantastic Christmas performances to parents. Foundation Stage classes donned Christmas jumpers to perform songs and what they know about Christmas, whilst children in Year 1 and 2 have re-told the Nativity Story, complete with toe-tapping songs and colourful costumes.

“Our KS2 children have journeyed to Stopsley Baptist Church to perform 'What Christmas means to me' to parents, which explores different people's perceptions about what is important at Christmas time.”

He added: “Audience turn-out and reactions have been fantastic and generous donations to Keech Hospice have been made during our retiring collections.”

Ada Morland, multimedia teaching assistant at Waulud Primary School, said: “This year, our Nativity was called 'A Bundle of Joy'. Grumble the donkey had tired ears, a tired nose and tired hooves and he liked nothing better than to grumble!

“Unfortunately, there was no room at the inn so Mary and Joseph were offered a stable. Our sheep were full of naughtiness, cheekiness and mischief whilst our three kings were very important. Our story finished with a huge 'bundle of joy' when baby Jesus was born.”

Jamie Brewis, deputy headteacher at Stopsley Community Primary School and Nursery said: “We have celebrated with a Christmas Jumper Day, Family Christmas Crafts and our KS1 performance of A Midwife Crisis.”

Chantry Primary Academy also ran several performances – with a reception and nursery nativity, Eddie and the Penguins save the world for Year 1 and 2 students, and Peter Pan for Year 3 and 4 students.

Here’s a sneak peek at what Luton schools have been up to over the festive season.

