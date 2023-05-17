IN PICTURES: Luton Town fans celebrate as Hatters are off to Wembley after beating Sunderland in play-off semi

Spot anyone you know?

What a great time to be a Luton Town fan. The Hatters are heading to Wembley after defeating play-off rivals Sunderland last night (Tuesday).

Trailing 2-1 from the away leg, fans arrived at Kenilworth Road with optimism and nerves jangling hoping that their team could overturn the deficit.

And a 2-0 victory in front of a sell-out crowd meant a 3-2 aggregate victory and a trip to Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

Photographer Tony Margiocchi captured the scenes outside the stadium pre and post match.

