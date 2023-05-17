News you can trust since 1891
IN PICTURES: Luton Town fans celebrate as Hatters are off to Wembley after beating Sunderland in play-off semi

Spot anyone you know?

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 17th May 2023, 10:45 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:46 BST

What a great time to be a Luton Town fan. The Hatters are heading to Wembley after defeating play-off rivals Sunderland last night (Tuesday).

Trailing 2-1 from the away leg, fans arrived at Kenilworth Road with optimism and nerves jangling hoping that their team could overturn the deficit.

And a 2-0 victory in front of a sell-out crowd meant a 3-2 aggregate victory and a trip to Wembley on Saturday, May 27.

Photographer Tony Margiocchi captured the scenes outside the stadium pre and post match.

Got your own celebratory photos? Email [email protected].

Fans head to Kenilworth Road ahead of the match

1. Luton Town reaches Wembley after play-off victory

Fans head to Kenilworth Road ahead of the match Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Crowds flocked to the stadium to witness the match

2. Luton Town reaches Wembley after play-off victory

Crowds flocked to the stadium to witness the match Photo: Tony Margiocchi

Just over 10,000 filled the stadium

3. Luton Town reaches Wembley after play-off victory

Just over 10,000 filled the stadium Photo: Tony Margiocchi

A stream of fans heading to the match

4. Luton Town reaches Wembley after play-off victory

A stream of fans heading to the match Photo: Tony Margiocchi

