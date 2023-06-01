IN PICTURES: Luton Town players and manager meet doting fans after play-off final win

On Monday (May 29), Luton Town paraded on an open-top bus through the town centre to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League .

Fans rushed to St George’s Square to see their heroes who went on the stage to lift the trophy they won at the Championship play-off final. The side triumphed over Coventry City on Saturday during a 6-5 penalty shoot-out ending. Afterwards, players and Rob Edwards met with some of those who lined the streets and posed with that. all-important trophy.