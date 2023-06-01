IN PICTURES: Luton Town players and manager meet doting fans after play-off final win

News you can trust since 1891
Smiles all around for Luton's victorious homecoming

20,000 fans took to the town centre to celebrate Luton’s momentous win
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 1st Jun 2023, 12:18 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 12:19 BST

On Monday (May 29), Luton Town paraded on an open-top bus through the town centre to celebrate their promotion to the Premier League.

Fans rushed to St George’s Square to see their heroes who went on the stage to lift the trophy they won at the Championship play-off final. The side triumphed over Coventry City on Saturday during a 6-5 penalty shoot-out ending. Afterwards, players and Rob Edwards met with some of those who lined the streets and posed with that. all-important trophy.

Scroll through these pictures to see fan interactions.

1. Proud

2. Trophy for the town

3. Rob Edwards

4. Signing

