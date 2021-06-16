IN PICTURES: Luton's Best award winners revealed

The Luton’s Best awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make Luton a better place. On June 10 and 11, the Love Luton Partnership hosted two smaller-scale Luton’s Best 2020 events marking the outstanding achievements of our local heroes. The last year has been like no other seen before. COVID-19 has had an impact on everyone in some way, but since the start of the pandemic, the town has seen some of the most incredible acts of kindness and selflessness across Luton. Click through this article to see who the judges picked as the winners and runner-up in the many categories. And don't forget, the general public still have until June 30 to vote for their People’s Choice Award winner sponsored by the Luton News. This is being conducted via the Luton News website www.lutontoday.co.uk. The winner will be announced on July 15, with the public able to make their choice from all the candidates who were shortlisted. See the June 16 edition of the Luton News for a full report on the Luton's Best awards.