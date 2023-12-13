In pictures: Luton’s new Wilko store officially opened by deputy mayor

The first shoppers were handed goody bags filled with products

Luton’s deputy councillor had the honour of officially opening Wilko’s new and improved store in the Mall at the weekend, less than two months after the branch closed down.

Shoppers queued outside the shop to bag some free goodies and take a look around the renovated shop floor. The new Wilko has 20 per cent more products than before and has a paint mixing service for those DIY projects.

Deputy mayor Cllr Zanib Raja said: “The reopening of Wilko is a great boost for our town right before the festive period, supporting lots of jobs and getting more shoppers coming back into the town centre. The fact that Luton town centre has been chosen as one of the first three newly reopened concept stores in the country is a real vote of confidence in Luton and demonstrates that our town centre is on the up.”

She added: “Luton council is working with partners including the new owners of the Mall to deliver a town centre with an even better range of shops, restaurants and leisure and to attract even more investment into our town to benefit all our residents.”

CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as The Range and wilko, Alex Simpkin said; “The customer reaction to our Luton store opening today has been fantastic and proves we’re doing the right thing in returning this much-loved retailer to UK high streets.”

1 . New Wilko store opens in Luton Cllr Raja did the honours alongside the owner and executive chairman of The Range and Wilko, Chris Dawson. Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

2 . New Wilko store opens in Luton Store manager Amjid Hussain poses with Cllr Raja and her consort. Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales

3 . New Wilko store opens in Luton Shoppers queued to be the first to experience the new shop. Photo: Tony Margiocchi Photo Sales