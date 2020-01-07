In Pictures: Meet the babies born at Luton and Dunstable Hospital on Christmas Day and New Year's Day
Luton and Dunstable University Hospital welcomed 15 babies on Christmas Day and 16 babies on New Year's Day.
The maternity team helped bring six girls and nine boys into the world on Christmas Day and seven boys and nine girls, including twins, on New Year's Day.
1. Meet the babies born on Christmas Day
Finley Sean Austinarrived at 10.15pm, weighing 8.6lbs, his parents are Laura Daly and Kyle Austin from Luton
2. Meet the babies born on Christmas Day
DawoudMuhammad Husainwas born at 4.53am to Ratina and Farid Husain from Luton, weighing in at 7.2lbs
3. Meet the babies born on Christmas Day
Emma Game and Daniel ODea from Luton welcomed their baby girl,Eleanor ODeaat 10.14am,weighing8.3lbs
4. Meet the babies born on Christmas Day
Mehak Fatima was born at 5.40am, weighing 7.9lbs to parents Ishrat Fatima and Sadaqat Hussain Shah from Luton
