Can you spot yourself?

In pictures: Over 100,000 music fans come to Luton for BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 28th May 2024, 13:31 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 14:01 BST
After months of anticipation and preparation, the music festival was a huge success for the town

Since BBC Radio 1 announced that it would be bringing its annual music festival to Luton’s Stockwood Park, there has been a buzz in the town.

For three days, over 100,000 people enjoyed world-class entertainment as stars like Coldplay, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter and scores more sang for the massive crowds in the park.

Our reporter, Olivia, was out snapping pictures of the festival goers, and we asked you to send in your best shots of your time at the gigs. Scroll through to see all the fun from the late May bank holiday weekend!

Stefan and Marrick from Bedfordshire

1. Big Weekend

Stefan and Marrick from Bedfordshire Photo: Olivia Preston

Katy and Rupert from Brighton

2. Big Weekend

Katy and Rupert from Brighton Photo: Olivia Preston

Alison and Freya from Brighton

3. Big Weekend

Alison and Freya from Brighton Photo: Olivia Preston

Beth, Tilly, Chris and Han from London

4. Big Weekend

Beth, Tilly, Chris and Han from London Photo: Olivia Preston

